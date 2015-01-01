I met you at a book signing and was in awe of how good you look at 47, your skin was radiant and you look 30 something, not a deep wrinkle on you. What’s your secret?

Answer: Thank you, that warms my heart because I work at that. It’s harder to maintain skin in Colorado, compared to humid Florida, out here it’s a desert. Soon I’ll offer supplement ideas.

I don’t believe in making yourself look like a mannequin with all sorts of shots, plumpers or designer lotions. Skin hydration tops my list. I’m constantly spraying facial toner (alcohol-free) and I keep a miniature sprayer in my purse to spritz myself and Sam... he never sees it coming, just gets it in the face with cold spray, ha ha. He says this habit of mine reminds him of Gus from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, who sprayed Windex on everybody. Yeah, totally me but hey it works. FYI, this habit helps prevent razor bumps and it’s fabulous right after a bikini wax.

What you eat will either nourish or damage your cells, and influence your appearance. If you consume processed foods, or smoke and drink things that are “oxidants,” you unleash free-radicals which do one thing, and only one thing, rust you! Wrinkling is just rusting of the skin. This is why ANTI-oxidants are beneficial.

Here are my other secrets:

Exercise- Nothing detoxifies the body like sweating. For me, it’s yoga, Zumba dance or my infrared sauna.

Astaxanthin- The “king” of carotenoids, this natural algae acts as an internal sunscreen. I take 12mg daily and never go a day without it. I’m athletic, and astaxanthin is clinically proven to support joint health, giving me bang for the buck. Several well-designed studies conclude that natural astaxanthin prevents skin damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays and this reduces signs of sagging, wrinkles and dryness.

Zinc- I take a 20mg lozenge every day, for 3 to 4 months each year, beginning in the fall or winter (because it also improves immunity). Zinc is known to help with wound healing.

Plant Oils (or Fish Oils)- These ‘lubricants’ add moisture to your skin, reducing fine lines and supporting heart health.

Probiotics- You may associate beneficial bacteria (probiotics) with digestive health, but they are extremely helpful for skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema, and fungal conditions. Isn’t skin your body’s first line of defense against germs?

French green or Rose clay- A great overall cleanser which I do once a month. Add 1 drop of lavender, clary sage and tea tree essential oil for added benefit.

I use a peel every month to diminish fine lines and reduce pores. The product I like comes in towelettes called “Alpha Beta Peel by Dr. Dennis Gross.” It’s paraben free. That’s good because parabens are endocrine disruptors and mess with hormone balance. In fact, elevated estrogen may cause cystic acne and heavy periods.