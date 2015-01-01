Everyone is worried about heavy metals in their dental amalgams and vaccines. But what if I told you that you could be getting some in your morning bowl of cereal? It's possible according to Mike Adams, Founder of the Forensic Food Lab ( labs.naturalnews.com ).

Some metals are simply not supposed to be in your body. The symptoms of acute poisoning require immediate medical attention, whereas chronic low level exposure will cause symptoms that look like an auto-immune disorder, attention problem or neurological disease. Take a look at the startling symptoms of chronic metal exposure:

Lead - Fatigue, insomnia, trouble concentrating, irritability, headache, weight loss, stomach pains, low libido and high blood pressure. Without a doubt there is always nervous system damage causing dozens of muscular and neurological problems. Disturbingly, lead contaminants have been isolated from a few baby foods and juices.

Arsenic - Darkening or discoloration of your skin, skin bumps (like corns or warts termed hyperkeratosis), white lines in the fingernails (termed Mees' lines) and peripheral neuropathy. Brain fog and mental status changes can occur. I recall once when my fiancé was hospitalized about 20 years ago, he was tested for arsenic. His levels were 500 times higher than normal. His neurologist became alarmed and requested my urine sample, on the spot (suggesting that I had poisoned my guy!). My levels were 1000 times higher than normal! Later on, I explained to him that he had tested our "organic" arsenic levels (not the poisonous "inorganic" sort) and that it would naturally be higher because we both ate lobster the night before. Luckily, we knew we had high levels of the nontoxic form, so we did not submit ourselves for unnecessary chelation.

Cadmium - Cigarette smoke contains cadmium and so does some fertilizer. Japan has had a problem with cadmium in their water supply and rice fields. Cadmium can raise blood pressure. It can cause emphysema, poor sense of smell, fatigue, osteoporosis and anemia.

Mercury - Permanent damage can result with this heavy metal, usually found in seafood (especially sea bass, swordfish and tuna), some pharmaceuticals, old mercury thermometers and some dental fillings. When coal is burned, mercury is released. Symptoms include mood swings, memory loss, heart arrhythmias, weakness, skin rashes, psychiatric illness and dozens of muscular or neurological symptoms. Progressive, disabling conditions may occur if mercury poisoning is not uncovered in time.

While frightening, keep in mind, we are all exposed to these compounds because heavy metals now contaminate a lot of items like water, household chemicals, fertilizers, medication and food, even cereal! Most children grow up eating cereal and their little bodies start collecting the heavy metals at such a young age. When Mike Adams tested cereals, he found that "Honey Bunches of Oats" had the lowest level of heavy metals. He's evaluated two dozen popular cereals by brand name, so go find out where your favorite cereal ranks, labs.naturalnews.com then click on "infographics" at the top. Please share his info graphic with every parent you know.