I'm going to blog today, there's no Q & A format today (question and answer) and the reason is because I have to speak my piece. I've gotten some flack from endocrinologists who disagree with some of the comments made by myself or my Presenters for the "summit" I held recently which aired worldwide over the Internet. I recorded presenters and we shared the truth about the best tests, the most effective medications, excellent laboratories and helpful supplements for all sorts of thyroid-related conditions. It took me a year, I offered it for free for the entire week (now, we sell the mp3 downloads if you missed it). The point, and the part that blows my mind, is that some endocrinologists insist the conventional TSH test is a sufficient biomarker to detect thyroid disease! Trust me, it misses up to 80% of you! Some shamefully believe that it doesn't matter what you eat or drink! One physician said that his patients with low thyroid were just "hypochondriacs." A psychiatrist from Ohio emailed me and had this to say regarding women with depression, "Suzy, women with depression should see a psychiatrist, and you should go back to selling drugs at the pharmacy." Stuff like that makes me laugh, but then I think of my hypothyroid self years ago, and then I think of you! Small thinking like this locks people into misery for decades!

I'm absolutely 100 percent right with everything I said during the Summit. I also stand by my Presenters, who are the biggest names on the planet (www.thethyroidsummit.com). They are all world-leading authorities and bold enough to care more about you, than what the status quo says. Some risked their licenses to boldly tell you information contrary to the gold standards of practice. They were paid nothing.

I have no need to defend myself or my presenters, the truth is we received thousands of thank you notes and positive comments. We have respect from good endocrinologists and other docs that were grateful for the learning experience! What I want to do today is empower you, because old-school docs are apt to mislead you. This isn't against doctors, I love them, many are my dearest friends. I'm against uninformed practitioners who refuse to learn. So listen to me, this is how to destroy your thyroid: