John returns to his roots in broadcasting and his days of relationship talk radio with International Bestselling author Ava Miles as they talk about Ava's latest series The Goddess Guides. The Goddess Guides take women (and men if they are interested) by the hand and lead them down the path to healthier relationships, discarding toxic influences along the way. Ava launched her writing career with the #1 national bestselling book Nora Roberts Land in 2015.
Ava's website: http://www.avamiles.com
TotalHealth Magazine has created this featured segment in order to bring recognition to products, services, people, and organizations who deserve, in our opinion, special recognition for improving quality of life. The first product recognized is Smart Women's Choice. It is the first safe, hormone-free, contraceptive gel. It is a hyper-allergenic formula designed to completely immobilize sperm not allowing them to travel up the fallopian tube. This is a tremendous benefit to women who suffer side-effects of hormone-based contraceptives of which there are many including death.
You can see test results on Dr. Farron's website from one of the world's leading male fertility clinics in La Jolla, CA showing a 100% effectiveness at various dilution rates, and a video of a test result performed by an independent Israeli lab under the microscope showing the effectiveness of SWC. The Israeli lab test was performed at the request of a women's health center in Israel that provides SWC to its clients.
For more information or to order Smart Women's Choice contraceptive cream please visit:
To read Dr. Sherrill Sellman's article on the dangers of birth control and this safe alternative please read:
FINALLY—A Safe, Natural, Non-Hormonal Contraceptive With No Side Effects
Ross Pelton, R.Ph., aka The Natural Pharmacist and author of The Pill Problem, wrote this piece titled: The Pill Problem in TotalHealth.
He followed that article up with "Do Oral Contraceptives Contribute to Hair Loss In Women?"
We also highly recommend women read Dr. Sellman's article Protect, Heal, and Restore Vaginal Health especially if you are planning on getting pregnant.
Dr. Sherrill Sellman, author of Hormone Heresy, tells us how women can protect, heal, and restore vaginal health.
Beware of Commercial Lubricants
The first thing a woman will usually reach for to help with vaginal dryness is a personal lubricant. But beware! Not all lubricants are created equal. A surprising number, even those reported to be more natural, include synthetic or toxic compounds that could cause unpleasant side-effects or even pose health risks. In fact, some contain chemical ingredients that were originally designed for use in oven cleaners or on automobiles! The delicate vaginal tissue allows for easy access of chemicals into the body. Therefore, it's essential to know the differences between lubricants that are truly natural and healthy and those that contain toxic chemicals. You may be surprised to learn how many toxic chemicals are found in lubricants. Some of the more common ones include petroleum-based ingredients, such as petroleum jelly, parabens, henoxyethanol, propylene glycol, phlorhexidine, glycerin and silicone-based ingredients. Imagine absorbing all these chemicals through the delicate vaginal tissue! There is a long list of side effects from exposure to these chemicals. Some can alter the healthy pH of the vagina, while others cause irritation, burning, and an overgrowth of Candida or susceptibility to vaginal infections..
Click Here to read the full article on vaginal health from Dr. Sellman
I highly recommend you take some time and visit the Skin Deep database provided by EWG and check the ingredients in the products you are using on and in your body. You will probably be shocked to learn how many of them are dangerous and cancer causing. One might not be a big deal but when you include environmental chemicals like flame retardants in mattresses, furniture, and clothing and other dangerous chemicals in your skin care and makeup products you are exposed to on a daily basis...they really do add up.Here is the link to the Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Children Study mentioned in our news feed:
Something is wrong with America’s children. They are sick – allergic, asthmatic, anxious, autoimmune, autistic, hyperactive, distracted and learning disabled. Thirty-two million American children – a full 43% of them – suffer from at least one of 20 chronic illnesses not including obesity. Across the board, once rare pediatric disorders from autism and ADD to Type 1 diabetes and Tourette’s syndrome are soaring, though few studies pool the data. Compared to their parents, children today are four times more likely to have a chronic illness. And while their grandparents might never have swallowed a pill as children, the current generation of kids is a pharmaceutical sales rep’s dream come true: More than one million American children under five years old takes a psychiatric drug. More than 8.3 million kids under 17 have consumed psychiatric drugs, and in any given month one in four is taking at least one prescription drug for something.
Fast food, bad genes, too much TV, video games, pesticides, plastics – name the environmental factor and it has been implicated in the surge of sickness, although none adequately explains the scale or scope of the epidemic. There is one exposure, however, that has evaded the search, despite that children have received it by direct injection in steadily accumulating doses far beyond anything past generations ever saw: 50 doses of 14 vaccines by age six, 69 doses of 16 pharmaceutical vaccines containing powerfully immune-altering ingredients by age 18.
We're assured vaccines are "safe and effective" even though public health officials acknowledge they sometimes have serious side-effects including death and despite the troubling fact that no long-term study of their effects on overall health has ever been conducted. Remarkably, not a single published study has ever compared vaccinated kids to unvaccinated kids to see who is healthier years after the shots. Until now.
Join John as he talks with Producer Joan Shenton about her recently released documentary series on the HPV vaccine called Sacrificial Virgins. In the series Joan looks at the science behind the vaccine, the global impact, lawsuits, and of course the terrible damage it can do to young women including death. If nothing else it raises the question if the science isn't there to actually prove the effectiveness of preventing cervical cancer are the potential adverse reactions worth the risk of the vaccine? Decide for yourself after watching this interview and doing your own research. We provide links below to topics discussed in the interview.
If you are a parent and you choose to have your children vaccinated we highly recommend you download and use the free vaccination journal from the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute. While most children do not appear to experience adverse reactions to the plethora of vaccines given them some children do experience debilitating, long-term, life-changing reactions and even death. In order to sue the Vaccine Court to get financial compensation to help cover medical costs that could last a lifetime you need to have a clear and accurate record of their vaccination schedule and accurate notes on changes in their health, mental state, etc. As Joan points out in the interview side effects and adverse reactions can come weeks, months, and even years after receiving a vaccine. In addition adverse reactions are severely under-reported globally. If you think your child does experience adverse reactions of any kind please make sure you report them.
Free Vaccination Journal: Download Here
The US Vaccine Court has paid out about $142 million dollars in compensation in the first half of the 2017 fiscal year alone and about $3.6 billion dollars in compensation since 1988. With so many injuries it pretty much lays to rest any possible claim vaccines are safe. Getting vaccinated is really like playing Russian roulette.
Sacrificial Virgins Series
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 1
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 2
Sacrificial Virgins Episode 3
First Ever Study Shows Vaccinated Children Get Sicker
