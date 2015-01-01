John and Dr. Sellman delve into the roots and risks of high blood pressure and how you can bring it down yourself with diet, lifestyle, supplement, and fitness changes. There is also a new formula on the market that is helping people reduce their high blood pressure by as much as 90 points. Now you have a way to help reduce your blood pressure in order to reduce or even eliminate medications.
Today John talks with Ira Antelis, founder of 120 LifeTM. 120 LifeTM is the first functional drink created from a mixture of six natural ingredients, each shown in clinical studies to promote normal blood pressure. With 120 Life you can normalize your blood pressure naturally. 120 LifeTM can help lower your blood pressure so you can reduce, or even eliminate, high blood pressure medications.
This year alone there have been two FDA and Health Canada recalls of high blood pressure medication. Why take the chance of sometimes dangerous side effects from medications when you now have a natural product that can not only reduce your blood pressure but offer other beneficial side effects.
Ira Antelis tells us how he came to develop the formula in response to his own need to reduce his high blood pressure. The ingredients have all been clinically studied and proven to help lower blood pressure.
Lastly, as Ira points out in the interview, 120 LifeTM may not work for everyone. If you find your body does not benefit from 120 LifeTM you can get a 100% refund.
Website: www.120Life.com
120 LifeTM is highly recommended by the staff at TotalHealth for the treatment of high blood pressure.
TotalHealth magazine gave out two awards this year at Expo West. The first was to American Biotech Labs LLC for their Silver Biotics product line. Silver Biotics nano silver technology can be found in their skin screams, skin gel, toothpaste, and liquids. Science is their strong suit with over 400 independent third party studies. The staff and testers at TotalHealth have been using the sliver products for over 2 years for an almost impossible list of applications.
Here is what we know for sure. Nothing heals and takes care of skin like Silver Biotics Armor Gel, Silver Biotics Silver Gel and Silver Biotics Hand and Body Lotion and Skin Cream. These products have saved various members of our team from accidents, cuts, burns, sun burns, cold sores, dry and cracking skin, diabetic ulcers, and so much more. ARMOR GEL™ has been evaluated in standard tests that show it can reduce the levels of common microorganisms including Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli MRSA and VRE, as well as fungi such as Candida albicans and Aspergillus niger... What else do you need to know?
The Silver Biotics liquid, that we didn't even get to in this interview, is a fantastic immune support product especially during flu season. One of our editors gets the occasional eye infection which, if not caught fast enough, often leads to a doctor's visit. Now he just washes his eyes with the Silver Liquid at the early sign of infection and the next morning...no infection, same process with cold sores. There are no side effects when used as directed.
It is the one product line that needs to be in every home. Just from a possibility of any kind of infection. Silver Biotics has been used by millions, studied massively, and is the most deserving of our TotalHealth Award of Excellence.
Silver Biotics are available on Amazon in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The products can also be found in most Rite Aids in the US if you prefer to touch before you purchase.
Silver Biotics Armor Gel
Silver Biotics Silver Gel
Silver Biotics Advanced Healing Skin Cream
Silver Biotics Ultimate Immune System Support
Jeremy Cashman Marketing Manager for Klean Kanteen talks with John about the history of this family owned company and how they are dedicated to producing eco-friendly products. Help reduce plastic waste by adopting a Klean Kanteen.
TotalHealth staffers love their Klean Kanteens. Check out the great new products for 2018 on their website.
Website: www.kleankanteen.com