Dr. Sherrill Sellman, author of Hormone Heresy, tells us how women can protect, heal, and restore vaginal health.

Beware of Commercial Lubricants

The first thing a woman will usually reach for to help with vaginal dryness is a personal lubricant. But beware! Not all lubricants are created equal. A surprising number, even those reported to be more natural, include synthetic or toxic compounds that could cause unpleasant side-effects or even pose health risks. In fact, some contain chemical ingredients that were originally designed for use in oven cleaners or on automobiles! The delicate vaginal tissue allows for easy access of chemicals into the body. Therefore, it's essential to know the differences between lubricants that are truly natural and healthy and those that contain toxic chemicals. You may be surprised to learn how many toxic chemicals are found in lubricants. Some of the more common ones include petroleum-based ingredients, such as petroleum jelly, parabens, henoxyethanol, propylene glycol, phlorhexidine, glycerin and silicone-based ingredients. Imagine absorbing all these chemicals through the delicate vaginal tissue! There is a long list of side effects from exposure to these chemicals. Some can alter the healthy pH of the vagina, while others cause irritation, burning, and an overgrowth of Candida or susceptibility to vaginal infections..

I highly recommend you take some time and visit the Skin Deep database provided by EWG and check the ingredients in the products you are using on and in your body. You will probably be shocked to learn how many of them are dangerous and cancer causing. One might not be a big deal but when you include environmental chemicals like flame retardants in mattresses, furniture, and clothing and other dangerous chemicals in your skin care and makeup products you are exposed to on a daily basis...they really do add up.

Something is wrong with America’s children. They are sick – allergic, asthmatic, anxious, autoimmune, autistic, hyperactive, distracted and learning disabled. Thirty-two million American children – a full 43% of them – suffer from at least one of 20 chronic illnesses not including obesity. Across the board, once rare pediatric disorders from autism and ADD to Type 1 diabetes and Tourette’s syndrome are soaring, though few studies pool the data. Compared to their parents, children today are four times more likely to have a chronic illness. And while their grandparents might never have swallowed a pill as children, the current generation of kids is a pharmaceutical sales rep’s dream come true: More than one million American children under five years old takes a psychiatric drug. More than 8.3 million kids under 17 have consumed psychiatric drugs, and in any given month one in four is taking at least one prescription drug for something.

Fast food, bad genes, too much TV, video games, pesticides, plastics – name the environmental factor and it has been implicated in the surge of sickness, although none adequately explains the scale or scope of the epidemic. There is one exposure, however, that has evaded the search, despite that children have received it by direct injection in steadily accumulating doses far beyond anything past generations ever saw: 50 doses of 14 vaccines by age six, 69 doses of 16 pharmaceutical vaccines containing powerfully immune-altering ingredients by age 18.

We're assured vaccines are "safe and effective" even though public health officials acknowledge they sometimes have serious side-effects including death and despite the troubling fact that no long-term study of their effects on overall health has ever been conducted. Remarkably, not a single published study has ever compared vaccinated kids to unvaccinated kids to see who is healthier years after the shots. Until now.