TotalHealth magazine gave out two awards this year at Expo West. The first was to American Biotech Labs LLC for their Silver Biotics product line. Silver Biotics nano silver technology can be found in their skin screams, skin gel, toothpaste, and liquids. Science is their strong suit with over 400 independent third party studies. The staff and testers at TotalHealth have been using the sliver products for over 2 years for an almost impossible list of applications.

Here is what we know for sure. Nothing heals and takes care of skin like Silver Biotics Armor Gel, Silver Biotics Silver Gel and Silver Biotics Hand and Body Lotion and Skin Cream. These products have saved various members of our team from accidents, cuts, burns, sun burns, cold sores, dry and cracking skin, diabetic ulcers, and so much more. ARMOR GEL™ has been evaluated in standard tests that show it can reduce the levels of common microorganisms including Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli MRSA and VRE, as well as fungi such as Candida albicans and Aspergillus niger... What else do you need to know?

The Silver Biotics liquid, that we didn't even get to in this interview, is a fantastic immune support product especially during flu season. One of our editors gets the occasional eye infection which, if not caught fast enough, often leads to a doctor's visit. Now he just washes his eyes with the Silver Liquid at the early sign of infection and the next morning...no infection, same process with cold sores. There are no side effects when used as directed.

It is the one product line that needs to be in every home. Just from a possibility of any kind of infection. Silver Biotics has been used by millions, studied massively, and is the most deserving of our TotalHealth Award of Excellence.

Silver Biotics are available on Amazon in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The products can also be found in most Rite Aids in the US if you prefer to touch before you purchase.

