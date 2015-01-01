Magnesium deficiency is very common because it has been removed from our grains and water supply. A deficiency in this mineral is the leading cause of many health concerns, including:

Not All Magnesium Is Created Equal

Magnesium glycinate is the best type of magnesium to supplement with because it is the only magnesium to cross the blood brain barrier, helping those with migraines, ADHD, depression and anxiety. Magnesium glycinate is bound to the amino acid glycine, which allows it to enter cells easily. This form of magnesium will not cause explosive diarrhea when taken in effective doses of 500 milligrams or more. Stress and excess caffeine consumption can increase the need for magnesium. Women on the birth control pill or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) also need more magnesium as these drugs deplete the body of magnesium. Hence, the reason why women on the Pill are at higher risk of blood clots and stroke. Long-term use of diuretics can remove magnesium from the body, creating deficiency too.

Magnesium for a Healthy Heart

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death and magnesium deficiency is a major contributing factor. Magnesium glycinate improves the heart’s oxygen supply, prevents blood clots, relaxes the smooth muscles of the arteries and slows the blockage of blood vessels.

Magnesium Lowers Blood Pressure

When the blood vessels are constricted due to magnesium deficiency, the heart is forced to work harder to pump blood throughout the body, resulting in high blood pressure. Magnesium has been shown to reduce high blood pressure by relaxing the blood vessels. In a recent Japanese study, those with the highest blood pressure who took magnesium glycinate had the largest drop in blood pressure.

Women with high blood pressure need magnesium because blood-pressure-lowering medications often do not work as well for women as they do for men. Many men experience erectile dysfunction as a side effect of their blood pressure medication. With this in mind, both sexes will appreciate magnesium’s ability to keep naturally normalize blood pressure normal naturally.

Magnesium Normalizes Irregular Heart Beat

The mineral’s relaxing effect also makes it valuable in treating irregular heart beat—even in life-threatening situations. One study examining magnesium treatment immediately after heart attack found it slashed the death rate by 75 percent and resulted in fewer complications.

Magnesium, the Muscle Mineral

Every muscle in the body needs magnesium. Muscle cramping, pain, twitching, tics, restless leg syndrome, night muscle spasms are the body’s way of telling you that you need magnesium. Those suffering with fibromyalgia need magnesium glycinate in doses of at least 500 to 800 mg per day along with malic acid in a dose of 1500 mg per day. Nothing works better to reduce the pain of fibromyalgia than magnesium glycinate and malic acid. If you exercise, you will appreciate magnesium’s ability to improve muscle recovery and eliminate muscle pain and fatigue.

Magnesium for Headaches and Migraines

A study of 81 patients experiencing migraines four times a month found that when magnesium glycinate was given daily for 12 weeks, the frequency of migraine attack was reduced dramatically compared to placebo.

Osteoporosis and Magnesium

Magnesium is even more important to bone health than calcium as magnesium regulates the hormones that affect mineral metabolism in bone by improving the action of the cells that build bone and reducing the action of cells that break down bone. Magnesium ensures calcium stays in your bones where it should be instead of creating calcifications throughout the body.

Add a magnesium glycinate supplement to your water bottle in the morning and drink it throughout the day. Take extra magnesium glycinate at bedtime for deep restful sleep. Magnesium is so important to the health of so many systems in the body that we should be supplementing with magnesium glycinate every day.