People take dietary supplements for lots of different reasons. Some are simply looking for nutritional insurance, a feeling of security that lapses in the everyday diet will not lead to inadequate amounts of this or that nutrient, such as inadequate B-12 as we get older, inadequate lutein to protect the eyes from sun damage, and so forth and so on. Others have more specific concerns, such as protecting against cardiovascular damage or speeding exercise benefits and recovery in the case of athletes. Whatever the reason for taking nutritional supplements, research normally is considered to be on the plus side of the equation both to confirm likely benefits and to show that there should be no harm. Both of these goals, unfortunately, can prove to be problematic in unexpected ways.

Beware Controversial Findings with Flashy Headlines Lately, there has been no shortage of headlines asserting that dietary supplements lack utility in helping to maintain health. Indeed, in a recent issue of Total Health (Total Health Online Thursday, 01 May 2014) I debunked a claim that supplementing with omega-3 oils, primarily from fish oils, can increase prostate cancer. I argued that the conclusion is not supported by the evidence, most of which indicates that the opposite is true. In another article in a separate journal (Clouatre and Bell, J Nutr Food Sci 2013, 3:3), a coauthor and I rubbished claims that L-carnitine increases cardiovascular disease (the opposite is true). In these and similar instances, the supposed debunking of nutritional supplements had been presented as being based on scientific research. However, when examined closely, the research was found to be faulty, the conclusions did not follow from the research, the statistical model(s) used was/were misleading, the wrong questions were asked, or some combination of such issues came into play. The headlines might be attentiong-rabbing, but the research itself often was questionable on a number of grounds. Sadly, it is only the headlines that people tend to remember.

Earlier this year, yet another flashy headline appeared in a major journal asserting that multivitamin/mineral supplements are not useful for maintaining health. The responses from many of the most prestigious researchers in the field were not kind. One such response came from Balz Frei PhD, chairman of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, Bruce Ames, PhD, of the Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute, Jeffrey Blumberg PhD, of Tufts University and Walter Willett MD, of the Harvard School of Public Health. These particular authors objected to the manner in which trials were selected for inclusion to prove that multivitamin-mineral supplements to not prevent chronic diseases and may actually cause harm. As noted by Balz Frei in an interview, these conclusions were arrived at by ignoring many beneficial effects that appeared in specific studies.

Frei pointed out that, among other benefits, multivitamins can help make sure that individuals meet the RDI of essential vitamins and minerals, e.g., “92 % of Americans do not consume the recommended amount of either vitamin D or E; 61 % don’t consume enough magnesium and 50% don’t take in enough calcium or vitamin A.” In addition, one large National Institutes of Health trial (Physician’s Health Study II) found that use of a multivitamin was associated with an 8 percent reduction in cancer incidence and reductions in total and nuclear cataracts by 9 and 13 percent, respectively. A casual observer might note that these results were found with physicians, a population of individuals that one might expect already to be taking better care of themselves than most of us, hence less likely to show benefits merely from supplementing with a multivitamin.

As Balz Frei argues in addition to the foregoing, multivitamin and mineral supplements not only offer inexpensive nutritional insurance, but also are remarkably safe. Dangerous dosage amounts are above clearly established tolerable upper levels of intake. Hence, merely following label instructions is a good guide to safe usage.

Is an Eight Percent Reduction in Cancer Meaningful? One often-expressed line of criticism of dietary supplements made mostly by champions of drugs is that the benefits are not at a meaningful level. In many ways, this is a highly distorted line of criticism. Pharmaceuticals, of course, are expected to have very large effects in sick populations. Dietary supplements, in contrast, typically are tested in relatively healthy subject populations. Not surprisingly, the magnitude of the benefits found in the latter are likely to be much smaller than those that are found with drugs. After all, individuals who are reasonably healthy are just that, reasonably healthy. Moreover, drugs always come with numerous risks, whereas dietary supplements generally are extremely safe for most individuals.

A quick example indicates the differing scales of the two approaches: Weight loss in a morbidly obese patient (think of a person standing 5 feet 8 inches, yet weighing 300 pounds) happens very differently than in the average individual who only needs to lose few pounds, for example, 10 pounds. The morbidly obese patient on an effective compound can lose many pounds per week, whereas more normal-weight individuals not on a starvation diet simply will not lose more than 1 to 2 pounds (at the outside) per week for any extended period of time. Indeed, losing weight more rapidly than this can lead to problems, such as gallstones.