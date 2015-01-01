Probably 99 percent of doctors do not know that the medications they are prescribing are not only causing dangerous immediate side effects; they are also usually causing the depletion of nutrients necessary for your health. Here are some of the nutrients depleted by prescription medication:

Statin drugs—Depletes Beta Carotene, vitamin E and Co-enzyme Q10, which can cause heart failure with long-term use. Anti-acids (aluminum)—Depletes vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin D, calcium, chromium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous and zinc. Too much acid does not cause most acid reflux cases; they are actually caused by too little acid. Ciprofloxacin—Depletes biotin, inositol, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin K, zinc and intestinal bacteria. Long-term use of anti-bacterials, such as ciprofloxacin, can contribute to the development of drug resistant strains of bacteria. Glyburide plus Metformin (Glucovance)—Depletes folic acid, vitamin B12, sodium and coenzyme Q10. In most cases, diabetes drugs can be avoided with better diet and exercise. An NIH study proved this with a group of pre-diabetics who did nearly 100 percent better with diet and exercise improvements to avoid advancing to full diabetes, then they did on Metformin. Prednisone —Depletes vitamin A, vitamin B6, folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin K, calcium, magnesium, potassium, selenium and zinc. Natural treatments for respiratory and gastrointestinal problems often work much better without side effects. The Sartan class of drugs (Micardes HCT, Diovan HCT)—Depletes magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc and CoQ10. These blood pressure medications treat the symptoms of high blood pressure and lower it in some cases. In most patients, changes in diet will resolve the problem. This was proven in a book called the "DASH Diet."

These are just a few examples of the nutrient depletions caused by prescription medications. For more on this topic please see articles from the Life Extension Foundation.

Science-based workplace wellness

You can e-mail me if you are interested in learning more about how to prevent and reverse chronic disease in the workplace.

Our new Functional Medicine artificial intelligence platform has helped ten employers with over 20,000 employees to reduce the cost of healthcare 12 to 15 percent every year for five years in a row. If you want to find out how much your employer can save just multiply the number of employee's times $10,000 and then take 15 percent of that. One school district saved nearly $10 million.