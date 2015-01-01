Happy New Year everyone! The number one resolution for the New Year is to Lose Weight by Eating Better. This begins with a plan and then making better choices on a daily basis. It’s challenging to follow any diet. Maybe use the term “eating program” because our diet is what we eat, and many people don’t like that it starts with the letters d-i-e, because dieting may feel like death. Well, losing weight does mean a little death for some of those pounds you carry around, and maybe some of those common habits you have embraced that now need to hit the road or get burned into dust. Make a Commitment and then Follow-through.
Here are some basic guidelines to help you begin and complete a good program. Remember, it’s not about going ‘on a diet’ but about changing your diet, because we all know if we just take a break and get results, when we go back to our old habits, we’ll add those pounds right back on. January is a great time for a Detox Program too, to make it easier and more powerful. Taking a break from sugar, wheat, dairy, caffeine, and alcohol (the key five) is a good beginning. Focus on drinking water first when you’re hungry and then eat more vegetables to feed your body, as you read below these basic tips and guidelines.
- Eat a balanced diet of wholesome foods, focusing on high-nutrient and low-calorie foods—vegetables and whole grains, legumes, and some fresh fruits.
- Avoid overeating and don’t eat much after nightfall.
- Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper. Meaning, consume most of your fuel early in the day so that you will utilize it in your daily activities.
- Drink plenty (8–12 glasses) of filtered or spring water daily, particularly first thing in the morning and then 30 to 60 minutes before meals to satiate your body and minimize your appetite.
- Exercise regularly—at least one hour daily. This includes stretching and strengthening exercises along with 30 to 45 minutes of aerobic activity at least four times a week.
- Avoid high-fat, processed, and high-calorie foods, such as candy, cookies and cakes, sodas, chips, cheese, and meats, especially lunch meats.
- Take time to eat. Eat and chew slowly and thoroughly, satisfying yourself with each mouthful; pay attention to eating when you’re consuming food.
- Be loving and forgiving with yourself both for any weight problems and for whenever you vary from your eating plan. Get back on track quickly and focus on low-fat, low-calorie, wholesome foods.
- Realize that your weight has many genetic and emotional factors and triggers involved, and you may need support to help you really change your habits.
- The ultimate process for weight loss is the long, slow one that involves changing your diet for life (rather than going on a diet) to create the body, health and the appropriate weight for you.