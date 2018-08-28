Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days

Get ready for Radical Metabolism

The woman who has been rewriting the rules of nutrition is at it again. We are excited to announce the game-changing book of the decade! Mark your calendars—Radical Metabolism is coming August 28, 2018, and it promises to turn diet and detox on its head.

Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert Ann Louise Gittleman has been changing the nutritional landscape for decades, busting myths and paving the trail to health and wellness. True to form, in her upcoming book Ann Louise unveils groundbreaking science about why the latest diet trends do not work for everyone—especially if you have a "toxic metabolism." The reason Ann Louise Gittleman is known as the "First Lady of Nutrition" is that everything she presents to the public WORKS! You don’t get that sort of a title unless you have a stellar track record, and Ann Louise does. Tens of thousands of adults are living proof of her unwavering dedication to creating nutritional programs based on the latest science and innovation.

Ann Louise's trailblazing book connects the dots in a completely new way, instead of simply rehashing the same old outdated information. It is loaded with research—but it is presented in a way that's fun and easy to understand.

This is the ONLY plan that distills cutting-edge science into practical lifestyle changes. Gittleman also provides priceless insights into fast-tracking your metabolism, including the following:

Fabulous foods, nutrients, herbs and spices to kick start your metabolism, reboot your gallbladder (even if you don't have one), and heal and seal your gut

20 big fat lies that fly in the face of current nutritional wisdom

Why some people can't lose weight on ketogenic and Paleo type diets

The "forbidden fat" you should never stop eating

The "forgotten flavor" that will supercharge weight loss at breakfast, lunch, dinner¡Xand everywhere in between

The type of body fat you want more of to help shed those extra pounds

The powerful health-promoting, fat-busting, mood-lifting, properties of coffee

Shocking toxins lurking in some of the foods you love—such as bone broth, chocolate, and green tea—that can trick your body into storing extra fat

If you've tried everything only to experience one dead-end diet after another that leaves you feeling exhausted and discouraged, then this book is like a breath of fresh air! If you're over forty (or if your metabolism just thinks you are), then Radical Metabolism will help you wave goodbye to belly fat for good. If you've been battling chronic health problems such as a sluggish thyroid, autoimmune issues, or digestive upsets, then this new book will radically change your life.

In just 21 days, Radical Metabolism will give you all the tools needed to outsmart a sluggish metabolism once and for all, rebooting your health in record time. Don't miss out on the chance to become part of this powerful nutritional revolution that has already transformed so many lives.

Order Radical Metabolism at Amazon:

Hardcover: 320 pages

Price: $28.00

Publisher: Da Capo Lifelong Books

ISBN-10: 0738234702

ISBN-13: 978-0738234700

Radical Metabolism—A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days