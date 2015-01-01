Forget about Whole30—it’s time for a Fab4 to get your weight loss on track! Are you ready to spend a Radical 4 days flushing toxins and losing weight? I challenged some of the “slowest losers” to try just the first 4 days of my new Radical Metabolism plan to show how fast you can lose even stubborn weight with the right tools.

Just listen to what my Radical group of ladies had to say after the Fab4:

Debi C.: “I can’t believe I lost 7.6 pounds. I’ve tried to get this kind of breakthrough for over a decade. My energy is higher than its been in a long time and for the first time in many years I feel my age going younger instead of way beyond my years. I can’t believe how good I did on this. And this morning my normal latte I craved every morning was too sweet for me to drink. I never thought it was too sweet before the 4 day. I plan to do this at least once a month. Can’t wait to try some of the RM recipes they look amazing!”

Crystal R.: “I went to pull on my blue jeans…non of them fit...I can literally lap them around my stomach and waist by about four or five inches! I’m dumbfounded! Gonna have to go shopping!”

Gina M.: “Well I am excited to say on the morning of day five I am down 5–7 pounds and 4.75 inches (includes arms, thighs, chest, waist and hips). I am very excited about these results to say the least.”

Jae S.: “I lost 4.4 pounds in the 4 days, and a lot of inches. I had a good 4 days, wasn’t hungry at all, no cravings and everything tasted good, and easy to follow. I will definitely be doing this on a regular basis, I never lose any pounds, so I’m beyond delighted.”

Suzanne K.: “My results were phenomenal. Lost eight pounds in the first four days and an additional 42 following the RM. I went from a size 18 to a 12! I had to buy all new pants! Lol”

Brooke S.: “My weight yesterday morning was down a total of 7.2 pounds and I lost a total of six inches; two inches off my chest, waist and thigh/butt. Very pleased with the results and impressed with the fact I was not really hungry!”

Catherine V.: “First round (July 10–14)—lost six pounds (did not take any measurements). Second time was last week. Lost 4.8 pounds; 3.5 inches in waist; and 1/2 inch in chest, hips, arms, and thighs. Now I am fully recovered from culinary vacation in Europe and back to size-2 again. And I feel fantastic, too!”

Leslie F.: “Beginning of day 4. I am down 6.8 pounds and amazed. One more day to go! This is the magic weight loss pill for me. I can gain weight in the blink of an eye. This is unbelievable! Go Ann Louise!”

Wendy A: “Since the age of five, I’ve been on every diet imaginable. Atkins, Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig. Grapefruit, soup, this and that. Fifty-three years later, I’m still seeking. I’m a Fat Flusher because it is the only thing that works for me that is just pure science and good food. I’m a slow, slow loser…but I do lose. Until Radical Metabolism. I just finished the 4 day cleanse and I’m down 8.6 lbs! Incredible! What took me 8-weeks on Fat Flush, fell off in 4 days of Radical Metabolism! I’m thrilled! The only drawback is that I had to hop a plane to LA and the pants that were snug 29 days ago are falling off! I’m gonna need a belt for the return trip!!”

Kim M.: “Wow, I am so excited to report my results. I had to double check a couple times to make sure I was right. I dropped 6.7 pounds! I weighed and measured before eating or drinking anything this morning and I lost: bust 1.5 inches, waist 2.25 inches, hips, 3.25 inches, thighs 1.75 inches for a total of 8.75 inches! I’m astounded with that!”

Layne K.: “Non-scale victory! My shorts are now so loose that I can take them on and off without having to undo them. I need a belt now to keep them on. Hunger was no issue during the 4 days. In fact I was having difficulty consuming all the food.”

Michelle E.: “4-Day Intensive Cleanse done… I am a believer. My body responded, and it was with the food I prefer, veggies and fruits. Thank you Ann Louise Gittleman. -8 pounds, -1.5 inches lower bust, -1.5 inches waist, -1.0 inch hips, -1.5 inches thighs (each), -1.0 inch upper arms (each). I’m optimistic after a long drought. This is my season for radical health and it starts with a radical metabolism.”

Candis G.: “My results from the 4 day cleanse. Six pounds down. I didn’t take measurements, but I’m feeling smaller everywhere. I loved everything about this cleanse and will definitely do it again.”

Kay G.: “Results from 4 day: down 4.6 lbs., 0.5 inches off chest, 1 inch off waist and hips.”

Theresa W.: “Final result… 5.8 lbs in 4 days.”

