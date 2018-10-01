Breast cancer is the second most deadly cancer for women after lung cancer, but now there is scientifically proven ways to both prevent and reverse this terrible disease.

Breast Cancer Prevention

Eat a vegetarian diet filled with greens such as kale, broccoli, spinach and Brussels sprouts.

Keep your hormones balanced with plant-based hormone replacement therapy.

Use foods, supplements and sunshine to keep your vitamin D3 levels between 50–90 ng/ml.

Breast Thermography can find problematic breast cells 8–10 years before mammography. This infrared camera can see 200 unhappy cells. Mammograms need four billion cells in one tumor to be visible.

Detoxify at least once each year to remove harmful toxins from your body.

Avoid tobacco, alcohol, saturated fats, sugar and prescription medications, if possible.

Take quality nutritional supplements in addition to vitamin D3. Some of the more important ones include Omega 3, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B, beta-carotene, curcumin and resveratrol. Please see an article in Life Extension Magazine (November 2012) “Epigenetics for Breast Cancer,” for the science behind these supplements and several more.

If you do get the unfortunate diagnosis of breast cancer you have some good options. If the cancer is Stage I or II conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation and surgery have improved significantly over the past few years. However if the cancer is more advanced, or you prefer not to use conventional treatments, there are emerging options with good science behind them. One of the most promising is a treatment known as Photodynamic Therapy or Sono Photodynamic Therapy.

PDIT introduces a photosensitizing agent into the body, such as chlorophyll, and several hours later the body is exposed to light or sound waves, which causes the chlorophyll to release oxygen in the cancer cells. Cancer cells do not like oxygen and begin to shrink, die or revert back to normal cells as their cell walls, RNA and blood vessels become damaged. This chemical reaction also causes the release of antigens that signal the body’s immune system to respond and attack any remaining cancer cells. Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery do not activate the immune system in the same way and often cause any remaining cancer cells to become stronger. In fact, cancer stem cells often survive these conventional treatments because they are slow replicating cells and have time to build a defense to the treatment. This is why so many women experience a return of the their cancer.

A study reported in Life Extension Magazine (Sept. 2015) reported a 73 percent survival rate for Stage IV breast cancer patients using the PDIT treatment, which compares very well to the 25 percent survival rate for women using conventional treatment. This is a five-year survival rate in both cases, and does not take into account quality of life factors, which are also much better in the PDIT group. Most of the clinics that offer PDIT are located in Europe, Mexico or the Caribbean.

However, there is one cancer center in the United States, in Indiana, offering this treatment. My Cancer Centers is offering a number of natural treatment options including Sono Photodynamic Therapy. Although this treatment is not yet covered by insurance it may be worth considering for women who have the financial resources and a strong desire to avoid conventional treatments.