Cynthia had a most embarrassing problem. She just turned 40 years old and suddenly discovered that big changes were happening to her body. Once pleasurable sex with her partner was now causing pain and irritation. She was also getting more frequent urinary tract infections.

Occasionally she would notice some vaginal discharge. Her doctor prescribed antibiotics and recommended a commercial lubricant. But the irritation persisted and so did the vaginal discharge. Needless to say, she was at a loss for what to do.

Cynthia situation is by no means unique. There is one women's health concern that, although rarely spoken about, is an all too common problem affecting women of all ages. The problem we are talking about is called vaginal dryness. Vaginal lubrication is created by a thin layer of moisturizing mucus, which normally coats the vaginal walls. However, many issues can alter the normal production of moisture such as the natural aging process, declining estrogen levels, hysterectomies, adrenal exhaustion, emotional stress, and excessive consumption of coffee, alcohol, and sugar. Also, lack of lubrication can be caused by a variety of medications, which include steroid/cortisone drugs, cancer treatments, tamoxifen, aromatase-inhibitors, antihistamines, antidepressants, as well as ulcer and high blood pressure medications.

Women often endure this problem in silence. The facts show that this is more common a condition than one would think. As many as 14 million women over the age of 18 have reported vaginal dryness. More than half of all women over the age 40 suffer from vaginal dryness at some time in their lives. And, two thirds of women over 60 list vaginal dryness as one of the top two sexual health problems along with lack of libido.

This issue is more than just experiencing some discomfort. The fact of matter is that without adequate lubrication sexual intercourse can become very painful. Vaginal dryness is often accompanied by thinning of the vaginal tissue. This can result in lesions or tears of the vaginal wall. In addition, drying out of the mucus membranes increases the risk of incontinence, bladder infections and urinary tract infections.

Beware of Commercial Lubricants

The first thing a woman will usually reach for to help with vaginal dryness is a personal lubricant. But beware! Not all lubricants are created equal. A surprising number, even those reported to be more natural, include synthetic or toxic compounds that could cause unpleasant side-effects or even pose health risks. In fact, some contain chemical ingredients that were originally designed for use in oven cleaners or on automobiles!

The delicate vaginal tissue allows for easy access of chemicals into the body. Therefore, it's essential to know the differences between lubricants that are truly natural and healthy and those that contain toxic chemicals.

You may be surprised to learn how many toxic chemicals are found in lubricants. Some of the more common ones include petroleum-based ingredients, such as petroleum jelly, parabens, henoxyethanol, propylene glycol, phlorhexidine, glycerin and silicone-based ingredients. Imagine absorbing all these chemicals through the delicate vaginal tissue!

There is a long list of side effects from exposure to these chemicals. Some can alter the healthy pH of the vagina, while others cause irritation, burning, and an overgrowth of Candida or susceptibility to vaginal infections.

One More Thing to Consider for Vaginal Health

The toxic ingredients of commercial lubricants are shown to cause the presence of several unhealthy vaginal conditions. Candida albicans is one such problem. This abnormal fungal overgrowth is associated with many symptoms including itching, burning, pain and often a "white clumpy" discharge.

Another health problem is an abnormal overgrowth of atypical vaginal bacteria. This condition is called bacterial vaginosis. (BT) Symptoms include a thin, white vaginal discharge, vaginal odor, pain and/or itching, and burning when urinating. BT makes women more susceptible to sexually transmitted infections, such as herpes simplex virus or chlamydia.

Some personal lubricants damage the cells lining the vagina increasing the risk of STDs such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The presence of HPV is a risk factor for cervical dysplasia and cervical cancer.

Why ASAP OTC Silver Gel is A Must for Feminine Hygiene.

Navigating the world of personal lubricants is certainly more challenging than one would think! Wouldn't it be great if there were a totally safe, non-toxic personal lubricant that could also effectively relieve vaginal dryness, support the healing of vaginal tissue as well as eliminate vaginal yeast, bacteria and HPV? Well, in fact, there is one unique personal lubricant that has been proven to accomplish all of the key issues necessary for women's vaginal health!

ASAP OTC Silver Gel (also known as SilverBiotics Silver Gel in its new packaging and now an FDA approved prescription strength version available through your doctor called Silvrstat) is not your ordinary personal lubricant. It provides a triple action benefit for women's feminine hygiene needs.

The patented ASAP OTC Silver Gel, with SilverSol Technology® from American Biotech Labs is a unique and highly effective form of silver. Throughout the ages, silver has been renown for it anti-microbial effects. The SilverSol Technology is the most effective form of silver ever created. It far surpasses either colloidal or ionic forms of silver. SilverSol is available as both a liquid and as a gel.

ASAP OTC Silver Gel has been scientifically proven to quickly kill harmful bacteria, viruses and mold. The good news is that it will not cause antibiotic resistance or alteration of healthy vaginal microflora. In addition to its lubricating and anti-microbial effects, it is able to quickly reduce inflammation, itching, pain and burning while at the same time accelerating tissue repair and healing.

Studies have demonstrated that in just 10 minutes, it successfully killed Candida! This is really great news since at least 75 percent of women are affected by vaginal yeast at least once in their lifetime.1,2

The ASAP OTC Silver Gel is water-soluble gel made with SilverSol at 24 ppm, de-ionized water, and food grade gelling additives. It is colorless, odorless, non-irritating and totally safe.

How safe? THE ASAP OTC Silver Gel has an impressive health record. With more than five million sold, no adverse effects have ever been reported. It has been available as an over-the-counter solution for many skin care issues as well as an effective barrier protection.

There are many reports of women who found relief from yeast infections using the ASAP OTC Silver Gel. One grateful woman eliminated her recurring yeast infections, which used to plague her with outbreaks every 3–4 months for many years. Since using the gel, she hasn't had even one incident and that was nine years ago!

Using the ASAP OTC Silver Gel as a lubricant will also benefit both a woman and her partner. Yeast infections and STDs are often transferred back and forth between sex partners. The use of the gel helps to eliminate this transference.

The broad-spectrum nature of the ASAP OTC Silver Gel also helps to prevent urinary tract infections that are caused by vaginal bacteria. The Silver Gel kills the bacteria, thus, stopping the migration into the urinary tract.

But that's not all. Since it effectively kills all harmful bacteria and viruses, using the gel vaginally can eliminate the myriad of bacteria and viruses associated with sexually transmitted diseases, including HPV.

One gynecologist reported that she cleared 200–HPV cases with a vaginal application of 10 ml. of ASAP OTC Silver gel twice a day. The infections totally resolved within two weeks for all the patients!

Other health practitioner experiences are also impressive. Naturopathic Doctor, Sally Byrd considers ASAP OTC Silver Gel essential to help her women patients. "The Gel is so essential for everyday wellness and has many sensible applications. Many of my patients use the gel for vaginal dryness and soreness that may occur with aging, medications, and surgery. Others love adding a quarter teaspoon of the gel to a natural suppository for any type of Candida/yeast overgrowth or STDs. The applications are unlimited and the gel is safe and affordable for woman of all ages!"

How To Use the ASAP OTC Silver Gel For Vaginal Health

The ASAP OTC Silver Gel is great news for women. It is really a one-stop shop for women's most intimate needs. It is a fantastic, non-toxic water-soluble gel providing great lubrication. But it goes way beyond being just a great personal lubricant.

It is the ultimate solution for women's feminine hygiene needs. Even when a lubricant is not required, it can be used prophylactically to insure vaginal health. The patented SilverSol Technology makes this Silver Gel an effective wound healer for any kind of vaginal inflammation, irritation or lesions. It also provides a proven knockout punch for any kind of harmful vaginal infection—bacterial, viral or fungal!

No wonder ASAP OTC Silver Gel is what women reach for when looking after their feminine hygiene. It is the proven solution for staying healthy and getting healthy. ASAP OTC Silver Gel truly is a woman's best friend!

